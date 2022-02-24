Kyiv | Jagran World Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (February 24) announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine and asked the Ukraine military to lay down its arms while addressing a press conference. Putin vowed retaliation with severe consequences against those who interfere with the Russian Ukraine operation. He said the aim of Russia's military operation is not to occupy Ukrainian territory but demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

The special operation declared by President Putin is said to protect the people of Ukraine who have been suffering for years, Russian Representative at the UN emergency meeting said. "We aim to de-genocide Ukraine... Decision made in line with Article 51 of UN charter," he added.

Meanwhile, powerful explosions were heard in the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia announced the operation.

World leaders have reacted strongly to Putin's decision to run a military operation in Ukraine stating that it would hamper peace and lead to mass destruction. Here's a list:

"We call for an immediate de-escalation; situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account," said India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death & destruction this attack will bring. The US & its allies will respond in a united & decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," said US President Joe Biden.

"I'll be monitoring the situation from White House this evening & get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I'll meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning... We'll coordinate with our NATO allies," he added.

"The UK will not compromise its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty. There's still time for de-escalation and that time is now," said UK Representative to UN.

"We will continue to respond to Russia's action with unity. We are here to ask Russia to stop, return to their border, send troops back to barracks. Bring your diplomats to the negotiation table...Russia literally has violated Ukraine's sovereignty," said US Representative to UN.

"Responsibility of every 'responsible' country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine," said the US on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha