Kyiv | Jagran World Desk: Amid growing tensions stoked by the deployment of Russian troops in what are being seen as laying out of battle-lines by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine would now respond to provocations. Ukrainian President further denied the reports of shelling in the Ukrainian regions reportedly backed by Moscow-based separatists. “These are pure lies,” he said.

Below are the 10 major developments on Ukraine-Russia front which despite partly withdrawal of Russian troops from certain frontline positions, risks the stoking of a conventional war:

1. Russia has massed some 150,000 troops along Ukraine's eastern borders, with Moscow saying that for its own long-term security it needs a commitment that Kyiv will never join the NATO military alliance.

2. Both Ukraine and NATO members have refused to rule out that Kyiv will not join the strategic alliance.

3. In a development that furthered the fears of a full-fledged war between the two countries, ‘powerful explosions’ were heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk, Reuters reported. A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.

4. The US has threatened sanctions on Russian side if the latter’s battle lines are furthered into Ukrainian borders. "We have prepared economic measures that will be swift, severe, and united," US Vice President Kamala Harris said. "We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries."

5. US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the US is convinced that Russia would invade Ukraine. “We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week -- in the coming days. We believe that they will target Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people,” Biden said.

6. NATO chief warned that Russia is planning a ‘full scale attack’ on Ukraine. “No troops are being withdrawn, as Russia says, but new troops are being added,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

7. US hopes that India will support the American side if Russia attacks Ukraine. “One of the core tenants of the Quad is to reinforce the rules-based international order. And that is a rules-based order that applies equally in the Indo-Pacific as it does in Europe, as it does anywhere else,” US Department of State said on Wednesday. “We know that our Indian partners are committed to that rules-based international order,” Ned Price, Department of State spokesperson added.

8. Meanwhile, a series of cyber-attacks were reported inside Ukraine that Kyiv suspected Moscow had a role in. The Russian embassy in Washington, meanwhile, said that Russia is not involved in cyberattacks on Ukraine.

9. World Bank mulled the support worth USD 350 million aid to Ukraine to support reforms as the former Soviet Republic’s economy continues to fetch downward trends amid threat of war with Russia.

10. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Civil Aviation removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate travel of Indians from the eastern European nation.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma