Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, after a phone call on Sunday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, called for a resumption of talks with Russia under OSCE auspices and an immediate ceasefire.He also said Ukraine supports peace talks within the Trilateral Contact Group, where Ukraine participates along with Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE).

"We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG and the immediate introduction of a regime of silence," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

France President and Ukrainian President further discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine and focused on possible ways to secure immediate de-escalation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said everything that's happening on the ground in Ukraine, including the announcement of an extension of military exercises by Russia and Belarus, suggest the world is on the brink of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, Ukraine had suspended operations at one of the seven checkpoints to territory in the eastern Donbass region controlled by Russia-backed separatists, due to heavy shelling.

However, Russia had denied any plans to attack its neighbour, while Ukraine strongly denied suggestions by Moscow that Kyiv could launch an offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Separatists on Saturday fired three times on the Schastya checkpoint using mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers, as ceasefire violations by separatists along the frontline increased to 136 from 66 on Friday, the military said on its Facebook page.

Two Ukrainian soldiers were reported killed and four wounded on Saturday. Considering "the escalation of the situation... and the inability to guarantee the safety of the civilian population" using the checkpoint, the command was suspending its use from 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday "for the period of the threat," the military said.

Separatist officials accused Ukraine on social media site Telegram of shelling separatist-controlled areas and said they had to respond accordingly.

(With Agency Inputs)

