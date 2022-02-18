Washington | Jagran News Desk: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed dates for holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, late next week, who accepted it if Russia does not invade Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, State Department's Spokesperson Ned Price said that the Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He stated that if Russia does invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy. "We will continue to coordinate with our Allies and partners and push for further engagements with Russia through the @NATO-Russia Council and @OSCE.", he added.

US Secretary of State, noted in his remarks at the United Nations Security Council earlier today that, because the US believes the only responsible way to resolve this crisis is through diplomacy and dialogue, he had proposed to meet Foreign Minister Lavrov in Europe next week, as per Price.

The Russians have responded with proposed dates for late next week, which we are accepting, provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine. If they do invade in the coming days, it will make clear they were never serious about diplomacy. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 18, 2022

Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high': US Prez Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the threat of Russian invasion is "very high" as they have not moved any of their troops out. "The threat is very high-- because they have not moved any of their troops out," Biden said, adding that "We have reason to believe they're engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in."

"Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine -- number one,". Number two, I've been waiting for a response from Putin for my letter that -- my response to him. It's come to that Moscow embassy. They're faxing it here. Not faxing it, they're sending it here. I have not read it yet. I cannot comment on it," Biden added.

De-escalate or face response: Ukraine to Russia

Ukrainian Ambassador to United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya on Thursday warned Russia of a decisive consolidated response by the international community over its military build-up in the Donbas region.

Speaking at United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Kyslytsya said, "Russia has a choice to embark on the path of de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue or experience a decisive consolidated response by the international community."

Russia started shelling Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in Donbas. "Ukraine wants peace, security, and stability not only for itself but also for entire Europe. At the same time, I reiterate that in the event of Russia opting for escalation, Ukraine will defend itself," said Kyslytsya.

Ukraine-Russia Conflict:

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, was negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine -- the Normandy group -- in February 2015. However, the agreement has so far not been observed and sporadic clashes continue.

