Russia's Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died on Wednesday during a training exercise in the Arctic, the ministry said as cited by the RIA news agency. Zinichev reportedly died while saving someone's life.

Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Russia's Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has died at the age of 55 during a training exercise in the Arctic, the RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Wednesday. The ministry said Zinichev had died while saving someone's life but initially gave no further details, RIA reported.

“We regret to inform you that Zinichev tragically died while performing official duties saving someone's life during interdepartmental exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergencies in Norilsk,” the ministry said in a message as reported by the news agency.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia's RT television channel, said Zinichev had been standing on a ledge with a cameraman who slipped and fell into some water. "There were a fair number of witnesses - no one even had time to think about what had happened when Zinichev threw himself into the water for the fallen person and crashed into a protruding rock," she wrote on Twitter. The cameraman also died, Simonyan added.

Zinichev was in the Arctic to oversee large-scale drills and visited the construction site of a new fire station in Norilsk, as well as a search and rescue team in the area, the ministry had said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

Zinichev has headed the Emergency Situations Ministry since 2018 following President Vladimir Putin’s re-election. He began his career as a KGB officer in the late 1980s and continued to serve in the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the post-Soviet period.

Before becoming a minister, Zinichev held a number of jobs including as former deputy director of the Federal Security Service and briefly as acting regional governor of Kaliningrad. He is thought to have once been part of President Vladimir Putin's security detail.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha