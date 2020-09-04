The findings are based on two small phase trials conducted on 76 participants over a period of 42 days. The trials were open-label and non-randomised, and involved health adults aged between 18 and 60 years.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Amidst speculations about the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine approved by Russia last month, the preliminary results of early-phase non-randomised vaccine trials published in The Lancet Medical journal has shown that Sputnik V produced elicit antibody response in participants with no serious side effects.

The findings are based on two small phase trials conducted on 76 participants over a period of 42 days. The first trial studied a frozen formulation of the vaccine, while the other involved a lyophilised (freeze-dried) formulation of Sputnik V. The vaccine induced antibody response in all of the participants within 21 days,as per a report by news agency PTI.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin hd announced that the country has successfully developed the world's first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against coronavirus. The country has dubbed the vaccine "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space. There has been much speculations about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine ever since its announcement.

The two-part vaccine includes recombinant human adenovirus type 26 (rAd26-S) and recombinant human adenovirus type 5 (rAd5-S), which have been modified to express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

"When adenovirus vaccines enter people’s cells, they deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein genetic code, which causes cells to produce the spike protein," said study lead author Denis Logunov, from Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia.

"This helps teach the immune system to recognise and attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus. To form a powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, it is important that a booster vaccination is provided," Logunov added.

