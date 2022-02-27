Russia-Ukraine War Updates: The Russian forces have been ordered by President Vladimir Putin to broaden their assault "from all sides". (Reuters image)

Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, Kyiv has vowed "to keep fighting" with the Kremlin's forces closing in on the Ukrainian capital. The Russian armed forces have been ordered to broaden its Ukraine advance "from all directions" and have pounded several cities with artillery and cruise missiles.

However, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the Kyiv continues to be in Ukrainian hands, but have urged the world to stop the Russian invasion. On Saturday, he also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought "political support" at the United Nations (UN).

Here are the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- Germany on Saturday said it will supply weapons directly to Ukraine, adding it is ready tp support some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia.

- YouTube on Saturday barred Russian state-owned media outlet RT and other Russian channels from receiving money for advertisements that run with their videos, similar to a move by Facebook, reports Reuters.

- Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, reports Reuters.

- A senior US official, quoted by AFP, has said that Russia is now in a financial "pariah" and is facing a ruble in "freefall". The official said the Russian central bank now "can't support the ruble."

- Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has said he has joined the country's military reserves to fight the Russian invasion.

"Of course I would fight, it's the only reason I'm trying to get back. I signed up for the reserves last week. I don't have military experience but I do have experience with a gun privately," he said, as reported by Sky News.

- According to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, 198 civilians, including three children, and 1,115 people have been wounded so far in the conflict.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma