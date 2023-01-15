Russian Strikes Target Ukraine's Dnipro, Kill 12; Zelenskyy Seeks More Weapons From Western Allies

Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Dnipro. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

RUSSIA launched a new round of major attacks on Ukraine on Saturday, targeting the country’s energy infrastructure and killing at least 12 people in a missile strike on a nine-storey apartment building in the city of Dnipro, officials said. After the bombing in east-central Ukraine's Dnipro, rescue workers struggled through the night in freezing temperatures condition believing that there were still survivors behind the massive heap of wreckage.

In a social media video, Mikhailo Lysenko, deputy mayor of Dnipro said, “They keep sending SMS-es, We stop our work now and then to keep silence and we hear people scream from underneath the rubble."

#WATCH | Russia unleashed major attacks on Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least 12 people in a missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, reports Reuters



Russian strike also affected major infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv with Ukraine’s minister saying that the upcoming days would be ‘difficult’ amid threats to running water, electricity supply and central heating at the height of winter, as reported by Reuters.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the number of people killed in the Dnipro apartment attack was likely to rise and he further appealed to the western allies for more weaponry to vanish Russian terror and attacks on civilian targets.

The US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, and other Kyiv supporters condemned the Russian attack on Dnipro. Brink further referred to the attack on Dnipro as ‘horrific’. Taking to Twitter, he said, “More security assistance is coming to help Ukraine defend itself.”

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, 64 individuals were injured overall in the incident and 37 people had to be rescued from the building. Zelenskyy further said that the damaged section of the building's second to ninth floors has collapsed.

Pictures which were shared on Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov's Telegram account showed locals desperately removing what was left of a crashed car and searching through rubble against a background of a large pile of metal and concrete. Stretchers were used to transfer the wounded.