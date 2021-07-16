The plane, which took off from Kedrovy town in Tomsk region to the regional capital of Tomsk, disappeared while flying over the Siberian region.

Moscow (Russia) | Jagran News Desk: A Russian Antonov AN-28 passenger plane carrying at least 13 people on board went missing from the radars on Friday, according to the Russian news agencies.

The plane, which took off from Kedrovy town in Tomsk region to the regional capital of Tomsk, disappeared while flying over the Siberian region. It was carrying between 13 and 17 passengers, reported the TASS and RIA news agencies.

Two weeks ago, a similar Antonov AN-26 aircraft crashed into a cliff in poor visibility conditions on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia, killing all 28 people on board.

In 2021, an AN-28 plane crashed into the Kamchatka forest, killing 10 people. Investigators had said that both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash.

