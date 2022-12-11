Russia Welcomes India’s Stand To Not Support G7’s Price Cap On Its Oil, Calls It 'Anti-Market' Measure

Russia has welcomed India’s decision to not support the G7's price cap on Russian oil announced by the G7 countries and allies.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made the statement on December 9 during his meeting with India's Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said, "The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed India's decision not to support the price cap on Russian oil, which was imposed on December 5 by the G7 countries and their allies.”

Novak emphasized that Russia is fulfilling its contractual obligations for the supply of energy resources with responsibility. Amid the ongoing energy crisis, Russia is helping countries by diversifying energy exports to the countries in the east and south.

The G7 countries agreed to impose a price cap on oil imports from Russia back in September.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Russian oil imports to India rose to 16.35 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2022. When so many countries imposed sanctions on Russia, India continued to import oil from Russia despite the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. The Ministry of External Affairs has defended the decision to purchase Russian oil.

During the summer, Russia was ranked second in terms of oil shipments to India. In addition to oil shipments, deliveries of oil products and coal also increased. During the meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Novak invited the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to take part in the international forum, Russian Energy Week 2023 is scheduled to be held in Moscow from October 11 to 13, 2023. During the meeting, the two sides noted the record growth in trade between Russia and India. Kapoor and Novak expressed their desire to continue the interaction, increasing cooperation on trade in energy resources like oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, coal and fertilizer.

Russia's Deputy PM Alexander Novak offered cooperation and support to India on leasing and building large-capacity ships in order to not depend on the ban on insurance services and tanker chartering in the European Union and the United Kingdom, the statement said.

Alexander Novak called the price cap on Russian oil an “anti-market” measure and further expressed apprehensions that such mechanisms can disrupt the international trading system.

"The introduction of a price cap on Russian oil is an anti-market measure. It disrupts supply chains and could significantly complicate the situation in global energy markets. Such non-market mechanisms disrupt the international trading system as a whole and set a dangerous precedent in the energy market," Novak said in the statement.

"As a result, the problem of energy poverty is being aggravated not only in the developing world but also in the developed countries of Europe," he added.

