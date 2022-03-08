New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Russia on Tuesday warned that the ban on imports of Russian oil by the West could result in a huge surge in the price of crude oil. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that abandoning Russian oil will lead to "catastrophic consequences for the world market" and crude oil price could "surpass USD 300 per barrel".

"It is absolutely obvious that abandoning Russian oil will lead to catastrophic consequences for the world market. A surge in prices will be unpredictable - more than USD 300 per barrel, if not more," Russian News Agency TASS quoted Novak as saying.

Meanwhile, the crude oil price has hit a 14-year high following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month. Brent crude oil price in London surged to near USD 140 a barrel on Monday, the highest level since July 2008.

"It is impossible to replace the volume of Russian oil on the European market quickly, it will take more than one year, and it will be much more expensive for European consumers," Novak told reporters in Moscow.

"Under this scenario, they will become the main victims. European politicians should then honestly warn their citizens, consumers, what awaits them and that prices for gas stations, for electricity, for heating will skyrocket. This will affect other markets, including the American one," he said.

Meanwhile, Shell on Tuesday said it would withdraw completely from any involvement in Russian hydrocarbons over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil... was not the right one and we are sorry," Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said.

Shell bought a cargo of Russian crude oil from Swiss trader Trafigura in S&P Global Platts window loading from Baltic ports at a record low of dated Brent minus $28.50 a barrel, traders said on Friday.

Shell last week said it would exit all its Russian operations, including the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5 per cent stake, and which is 50 percent owned and operated by Russian gas group Gazprom.

Shell joined a raft of companies, including BP, which said it was abandoning its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

(With Inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta