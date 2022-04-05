Kyiv/ New York/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) to "act immediately" against Russia and transform its system as he likened Russian forces' actions in Bucha and other cities to violence carried out by "terrorists".

In his first address at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) since Russian invasion, Zelenskyy said Russia must be brought to justice immediately for the war crimes in Ukraine. He also urged the world body to expel Russia "so it cannot block decisions about its own war."

"Civilians were crushed by tanks, women were raped and killed in front of their children. What the Russian military did in Bucha is cruelty. The UN Charter has been violated literally. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples...," Zelenskyy, as reported by news agency ANI.

"UN needs to act immediately, its system must be reformed immediately... There must be a fair representation of all regions in the Security Council. Russian military must be brought to justice," Zelenskyy stressed.

This was the first time Zelenskyy addressed the UNSC since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the invasion, images and videos of people lying dead on the streets of Ukrainian cities such as Bucha have drawn world attention with western nations calling for an investigation and tougher actions against Russia.

"Reports emerging from this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes as well as grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said earlier.

"It is vital that all efforts are made to ensure there are independent and effective investigations into what happened in Bucha to ensure truth, justice, and accountability, as well as reparations and remedy for victims and their families," Bachelet added.

Putin questions West's sanctions

Meanwhile, Russia President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday questioned sanctions imposed by the West that have fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices.

In a meeting on developing food production, Putin said the sanctions would prompt the West to "print money" to buy up supplies that would lead to a food crisis among poorer countries.

"They will inevitably exacerbate food shortages in the poorest regions of the world, spur new waves of migration and in general drive food prices even higher," he said, as reported by Reuters.

"In these current conditions, a shortage of fertilisers on the global market is inevitable."

"We will have to be more careful about food supplies abroad, especially carefully monitor the exports to countries which are hostile to us," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma