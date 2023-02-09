OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    Zelenskyy Meets Macron Amid War With Russia, France President Awards Ukraine Leader Legion Of Honour

    It is the highest award a French president can give to a counterpart, the Elysee Palace said in an overnight statement.

    By Akanksha Verma
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 03:07 PM (IST)
    russia-ukraine-war-zelenskyy-meets-macron-france-president-awards-him-legion-of-honour

    President Emmanuel Macron has bestowed the Legion of Honour on Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Paris. It is the highest award a French president can give to a counterpart, the Elysee Palace said in an overnight statement. "A salute to Ukraine and its people. A salute to you, dear Volodymyr, for your courage and commitment," Macron wrote on social media.

    Also Read
    Pakistan’s Talks With IMF For Bailout Package Hit An Impasse; Here's Why

    Zelenskyy told Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz late on Wednesday that they had the opportunity to be "game changers" in the war against Russia by not hesitating in delivering heavy weapons and modern fighter jets to Ukraine.

    A video posted by the Elysee presidential palace showed Macron handing the medal to Zelenskyy, dressed in his trademark khaki attire, in an opulent room. The two men shared a warm embrace and held hands as Zelenskyy responded to Macron.

    Also Read
    Who Is Paula Hurd, Bill Gates' Rumoured Girlfriend?

    "I said to the president, I said I think it's too much for me, and that's why I address it (the decoration) of course for all of our people, the Ukrainians, for our society. And a great honour to be here," Zelenskyy is heard telling those in the room.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.