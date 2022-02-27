Kyiv/Moscow/ New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may soon exceed the ongoing extent of devastation in the East European nation. The situation may escalate if Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his go-ahead for the use of thermobaric weapons, reports have claimed. If used, these weapons may lead to massive devastation in the former Soviet Republic.

What are thermobaric weapons?

Thermobaric weapons are considered to be one of the most brutal war weapons that exist with incredibly devastating consequences when used in war and conflicts. Dubbed the ‘father of all bombs’, a thermobaric weapon works by using oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion, making it far deadlier than a conventional weapon.

According to a report in The Independent, the missiles are filled with a highly explosive fuel and chemical mix, which, on exploding can cause supersonic blast waves that can obliterate everything in its path, including buildings and humans.

They are also known as aerosol bombs or vacuum bombs, it adds.

What effect does thermobaric weapons have in war?

According to Peter Lee of the University of Portsmouth, Russia allegedly used these weapons in Syria in 2016.

“Imagine taking a deep breath then submerging yourself in water. Then imagine having all of the oxygen forced instantaneously from your body. Try to inhale again. But instead of cold water filling your lungs, toxic, flammable particles start killing you from the inside out,” Peter Lee wrote.

The so-called ‘vacuum bombs’ are capable of vapourising human bodies, crushing internal organs and reducing cities to rubble causing huge loss of life.

Heavy street fighting against Russian troops is underway in Kyiv on Saturday as officials urged locals to take immediate shelter.

In his address on Thursday, while declaring war on Ukraine, Putin warned Ukrainians to lay down arms immediately and go home and return to their families. “All servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families,” he had said.

He followed it with a warning: “Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any outcome.”

