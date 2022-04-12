Moscow/ Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Stressing that peace talks with Kyiv have hit a dead end, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to continue his "special military operation" in Ukraine until the Kremlin achieve its "noble" aims in the country.

In his rare public comments, Putin insisted that Kremlin's campaign is going as planned, despite media reports claiming that Russia has suffered losses. He said the situation in Ukraine was a tragedy, but noted that Russia had no choice but to fight.

"Its goals are absolutely clear and noble... There is no doubt that the goals will be achieved," Putin, as reported by Reuters, said as he goaded the West for failing to bring Moscow to heel. "That Blitzkrieg on which our foes were counting on did not work."

Putin, who had annexed Crimea in 2014, had launched his operations against Ukraine on February 22, forcing the United States (US) and the West to impose sanctions against Moscow. Ukraine and the West have also accused Russia of war crimes and criticised its forces for the civilian killings in Bucha.

In its response, Russia has alleged that Ukraine is running fake campaigns against it. However, Ukraine has also accused Russian armed forces of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine, saying they are using it as a weapon of war.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said investigators have received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas previously occupied by Russian troops, adding that "new mass graves are found almost daily".

"Testimonials are being collected. Thousands and thousands of victims. Hundreds of cases of torture. Bodies continue to be found in drains and cellars," said Zelenskyy, as reported by AFP. "Hundreds of cases of rape have been recorded, including those of young girls and very young children. Even of a baby!"

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma