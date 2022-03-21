Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: The Russian armed forces on Monday urged the Ukrainian troops defending the key strategic port of Mariupol to surrender and leave the city via humanitarian corridors, which, however, was quickly rejected by the latter. Mariupol, which Russian is the most commonly used language, has become a prime target of the Kremlin with nearly 4 lakh civilians leaving the city since February 24.

The Ukrainian authorities, however, have shown no signs of surrendering to Russian forces and pushed for talks with Moscow. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that if "negotiations" with Russia's Vladimir Putin fail, then "that would mean that this is a third World War."

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

- BREAKING: US President Joe Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland on March 25, where he'll hold a bilateral meeting with Poland President and will discuss how US, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created, announces White House.

- I'm ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war. I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War, warns Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- Ukraine armed forces have rejected Russia's offer of surrendering Mariupol.

