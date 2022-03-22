Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and said Kyiv is not being accepted by the US-led alliance as it is "afraid of Russia". He also said that Ukraine is ready for discussing a deal, but stressed that there cannot be any "denazification" in the agreement with Russia.

His remarks come after US President Joe Biden warned that Russia is considering using chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine as Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city despite over four weeks into their invasion.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

- The US has warned that there was "evolving intelligence" that the Russian government was exploring options for potential cyberattacks. "I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," said Joe Biden on Monday.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet Vladimir Putin to resolve differences, reports Reuters.

- On Monday, Zelenskyy had held talks with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and thanked him for supporting the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

- Putin's back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true, says Joe Biden.

- NATO should either say now that they are accepting us, or openly say they are not accepting us because they are afraid of Russia – which is true, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Suspilne in an interview.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma