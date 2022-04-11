Moscow /Kyiv | Jagran World Desk: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia will not pause its military operation in Ukraine before the next round of peace talks. On Monday, Russia destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by a European country, the Russian ministry said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President asked Seoul for any military aid it could provide as he said Russia could only be forced to make peace. Speaking in a video address to South Korean lawmakers, Zelenskyy said his country needed more help, including weapons, if it is to survive the war.

"You have something that can be indispensable for us ... armored vehicles, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons," he said.

Here are the Top Developments from Russia-Ukraine War:

Tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on Mariupol, President Volodymir Zelenskiy told South Korea's parliament.

Russian shelling has continued in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with Ukrainian forces fending off several assaults, Britain's defence ministry said in a regular update.

Russia said its cruise missiles destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by an unidentified European country.

US President and Indian PM conversed about Bucha Killings in virtual meet on Monday and said that they will provide humanitarian help to the war-torn country.

The Russian-backed breakaway Ukrainian region of Donetsk will intensify its battle against Ukrainian forces, its head was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

EU foreign ministers plan to intensify the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, German's foreign minister said.

Russia will not pause its military operation for subsequent rounds of negotiations, its foreign minister said.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held "very direct, open and tough" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, in Putin's first meeting with a European Union leader since the invasion.

Brussels is working on an embargo on Russian oil as part of a possible next round of EU sanctions, Irish foreign minister said.

French bank Societe Generale said it would quit Russia and take a 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) hit from selling its Rosbank unit to a firm linked to a Russian oligarch.

Canada imposed sanctions on companies in the Russian defence sector and said it was studying additional measures.

The Kremlin said Russia had resources to pay its debt and any default would be technical and "man-made". Ukraine's economic output will likely contract by 45% this year, the World Bank said on Sunday.

Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia and called on other countries to impose harsher economic sanctions.

