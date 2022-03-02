Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold the second round of talks on Wednesday in a bid to find resolve differences as the war - which broke out on February 24 - continues to escalate. The two had held the first round of talks in Belarus on Monday but had failed to reach a consensus.

Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Wednesday. It is expected Biden will speak about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has dominated the White House's time in recent weeks.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Russia-Ukraine War:

- Just In: Sounds of powerful explosions in Kharkiv, reports The Kyiv Independent

- Two IAF aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase.

- Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, reports AFP.

- Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh receives Indians returning from Ukraine at Delhi airport.

- The US nuclear power industry is pushing the White House not to sanction Russian uranium and let uranium imports from Russia continue despite the escalating conflict in Ukraine, reports Reuters.

- Just In: Joe Biden's 1st State of the Union address had ended.

- Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people, and he will never weaken the resolve of the free world, says Joe Biden.

- Our economy created over 6.5 million new jobs in America last year. More jobs created in one year than ever before, says Joe Biden

- We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, says Joe Biden.

- The US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets, says Joe Biden.

- We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people, says Joe Biden.

- The US and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory with full force of our collective power. Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. Putin may gain makes gains on the battlefield but he'll have to continue to pay a high price over the long run, says Joe Biden.

- Just In: Joe Biden delivers 1st State of the Union address.

- America's Boeing announces suspension of support for Russian airlines, reports AFP.

- Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours, including the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1,377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine, tweets EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

