Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Israel, but "only if there is a ceasefire in place." Zelenskyy on Saturday also spoke to Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in this regard, who held discussions with Putin in Moscow earlier this month.

Though Zelenskyy said he is ready for talks with Putin in Israel, he has warned that the "Russian invaders" won't be able to conquer Ukraine. Amid this, United States (US) President Joe Biden has authorised the State Department to provide an additional aid of USD 200 million to Ukraine.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- Mariupol mayor's office has claimed that over 1,500 people have died in city's siege by the Russian forces.

- US President Joe Biden has authorised USD 200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, said the White House on Saturday. The decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine over the past year to USD 1.2 billion, it added.

- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to hold talks with Vladimir Putin in Israel, but with a condition. He, however, has warned that Russians won't be able to invade Ukraine.

If they carry out carpet bombings and wipe off the historic memory of the entire region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they could enter Kyiv but they will have to leave on that land alone, certainly without us, he said at a press conference.

