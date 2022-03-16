Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: In an apparaent hint towards de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that the peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv were "sounding more realistic". However, Zelenskyy, in his video address, said more time was needed to resolve all differences as he doubled down on his plea for a no-fly zone over his country.

Zelenskyy's statement comes after the two sides held the fourth round of peace talks in a virtual mode. Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Europe next week to discuss the crisis with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

- We are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation possibly including chemical weapons, in Ukraine, says NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Any support to Russia military or any other type of support will actually how pressure conducts a brutal war against in... Ukraine and help them to continue to rage war which is causing death, suffering and anonymous amount of destruction, he adds.

- Meanwhile, the White House has said that Joe Biden will visit Europe to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war with his NATO allies next week in Brussels. According to a White House official, Biden is expected to announce an additional USD 800 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

- In an early morning address on Wednesday, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

"The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," he said.

