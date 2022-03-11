Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Russia on Thursday held a high-level meeting in Turkey in a bid to end the conflict between the two countries which has entered day 16. The talks, however, ended in a stalemate. Following the meet, Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba said Russia has not accepted Kyiv's demand to open a humanitarian corridor at Mariupol, but agreed to hold another meeting with Russia's Sergey Lavrov.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Friday to discuss Russia's claims about the "biological activities" of the United States (US) in Ukraine. Ukraine has also been advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills".

Here are the Latest Updates from the big story:

- The US Senate has given final congressional approval to a USD 13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and its European allies, reports The Associated Press.

- The US will give another USD 50 million through the UN's World Food Program to assist with humanitarian aid, says US Vice President Kamala Harris.

- The Sony Music has said it has suspended all its operations in Russia. "Sony Music Group calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence. We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need," it said.

- Meanwhile, the WHO has also directed Kyiv to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in Ukraine's public health laboratories to stop a possible "spill".

- The UN will meet on Friday to discuss Russia's claims about the alleged "biological activities" of the US on the Ukrainian territory. However, the US has rejected the accusations of the Russians.

