Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again warned Russia over its invasion, saying Moscow will have to suffer the consequences of the war for "generations to come" as stressed the Kremlin to return to the table for peace talks.

"Meaningful negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine - are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes. It's time to meet. Time to talk," he said in a video address. "It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound."

Meanwhile, Ukraine has urged China to condemn "Russian barbarism". According to UN human rights office (OHCHR), more than 800 civilians, including 112 children, have been killed in Ukraine till March 18. Over 3.3 million refugees have also fled the country since the Russian invasion began.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

- We have plans against Nato. Moscow is assessing the geo-strategic situation and will respond to threats, says Igor Kalabukhov, Russian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

- There are "no signs of a Russian assault on Odesa or other coastal cities in the near term," says US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

- Russia says it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk, reports Reuters.

- Russian forces refuse to provide food, water and safe passage to thousands of Mariupol residents who managed to escape from Russian bombs in occupied Manhushi and Melekin, reports The Kyiv Independent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma