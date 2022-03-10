Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: To help Ukraine meet urgent spending needs and mitigate the economic impact of Russia's military invasion, the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday had approved $1.4 billion in emergency financing. "The Russian military invasion of Ukraine has been responsible for a massive humanitarian and economic crisis," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Meanwhile, a Russian airstrike had hit a Mariupol children's hospital on Wednesday and reacting to the airstrikes, Ukraine President Zelinskyy tweeted, “Mariupol. Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity.”

Here are the Latest Updates from the big story:

- White House warned about the possible use of biological weapons by Russia in Ukraine's invasion. "Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern," Jen Psaki WH Press Secretary said.

-Ukraine has warned about the power cut in Chernobyl nuclear plant. As per IAEA, there is no critical impact on safety. Meanwhile, as per UN's atomic watchdog, data transmission has been lost at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, reported AFP.

- Ukraine President Zelenskyy, said 35,000 civilians evacuated from Ukrainian cities on Wednesday.

-Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had arrived in Turkey for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, to meet in Versailles on Thursday and Friday, as Russia's war against Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", enters its third week.

