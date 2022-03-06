Moscow/ Kiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "catastrophic consequences" and said "Western sanctions were akin to war" as the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 11 on Sunday. Putin's forces have also resumed their operations and started bombarding Ukrainian cities again following a brief ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians from the war-hit country.

Earlier on Saturday, Putin also met Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Moscow to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Later, Bennett spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone, offering to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow in a bid to end the conflict between them. It should be noted that Israel is home to a substantial population of Russian immigrants.

Here are the Latest Updates from the big story:

- IAF flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrives at Hindan airbase.

- A special flight, carrying 183 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrives at Delhi.

- On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Later, Bennett also held a telephonic conversation with kraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West against imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would lead to a "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma