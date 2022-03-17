Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: United States (US) President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal", blaming him for the "appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine". Biden's remarks come after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered the Kremlin to stop all hostilities in Ukraine.

Following ICJ judgement, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Russia to 'immediately' comply with the order. In a tweet, Zelenskyy said the "order is binding under international law and Russia must comply immediately."

Here are the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- According to Reuters, Russians forces have released Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol who was allegedly abducted on March 11.

- Meanwhile, Joe Biden has called Putin a "war criminal" who is responsible for "inflicting appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine". "Putin is inflicting appalling devastation and horror on Ukraine - bombing apartment buildings and maternity wards," he said.

- Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has asked Russia to 'immediately' comply with ICJ order. "Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," he tweeted.

- The ICJ has ruled out that Russia must suspend its military operations in Ukraine that started on February 24. It comes after Russia and Ukraine held the fourth round of peace talks continued on Wednesday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma