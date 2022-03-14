Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: The leaders of Russia and Ukraine will hold the fourth round of talks on Monday with hopes to resolve differences and end the ongoing conflict that began on February 24. The talks, according to an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and part of the negotiating team, will be held virtually.

Ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy has held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed imposing more sanctions against the Russians. Zelenskyy has also urged the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Russia-Ukraine War:

- Ahead of the Zelenskyy held a conversation with France's Macron. Macron later also spoke to his United States (US) counterpart Joe Biden and agreed to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

- Russia and Ukraine will hold the fourth round of peace talks on Monday virtually. "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results," tweeted Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma