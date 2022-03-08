Kyiv/ Moscow/ Minsk/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine - held in Belarusian capital of Minsk - has failed to end the deadlock between the two sides. However, the Ukrainian side has claimed that Moscow and Kyiv have made "some small progress" in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion, Ukraine said, is becoming a "nightmare" for the Kremlin with the West imposing strict sanctions on Moscow. It has demanded a "direct talk" between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin as it knows the latter "is the person calling the shots in Moscow."

Here are the Latest Updates from the big story:

- 418 students have returned from Ukraine to Himachal Pradesh till now and 58 students are yet to come. Some of these students are in Ukraine and some are in nearby countries. All students are safe and are expected to be back soon, says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

- The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has failed to end the crisis. However, Ukraine said it wants a direct talk between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin to resolve all difference.

