Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: In yet another step that is expected to escalate tensions between the West and Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence chiefs to put Russia's nuclear "deterrence forces" on high alert due to "unfriendly steps" by the United States (US) and its allies.

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to hold talks with the Russians on the Belarus border. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on early Monday morning held another meeting over Ukraine and warned Russia of more economic sanctions, urging President Putin to maintain peace.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- The US has said it will increase the humanitarian to Ukraine, saying its partnership with Kyiv is "steadfast and enduring".

It is with welfare of ordinary Ukrainians in mind that we're announcing provision of nearly USD 54 million in humanitarian assistance to those affected by Russia's further invasion. This includes nearly USD 26 million from Department of State USD 28 million from US Agency for International Development, said the US Department of State.

- Meanwhile, Russia during the UNSC meet has said that the global organisation has "failed to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security."

We did not see even a hint at an attempt to reach a constructive solution at the council and yet 2 days ago, we blocked a draft specifically for the reason that it was both, one-sided and unbalanced. We have not seen a new initiative since then, said Russian representative at the UNSC.

- The Ukrainian government has claimed that 352 Ukrainian civilians - including 16 children - have been killed since February 24. It also claimed that Russia has lost nearly 4,300 of its troops while over 200 have been taken as prisoners of war (POW), a claim Kremlin has denied.

Ukraine had opened a hotline for relatives of Russian soldiers who can't be contacted; over 100 calls from Russian mothers were received during the first hour, said Ukraine representative at UNSC meet on Monday.

