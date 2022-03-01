Moscow/ Kyiv/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: As the war with Ukraine entered day 6, an "isolated" Russia has defended its move at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying its military operation was launched to protect residents of breakaway regions in eastern part of the country. Blaming Ukraine for the hostilities, the Kremlin has said that Russia is seeking to end this war.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has blamed Russia for the hostilities, claiming 352 civilians, including 14 children, have lost their lives since February 24. On Monday, Kyiv and Moscow had also held negotiations at Belarus, but talks the have failed to end the deadlock till now.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after the Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, according to the head of the region, news agency Associated Press reports.

- Warner Bros. is halting the release of “The Batman” in Russia, just days before it was to open in theaters there. The Walt Disney Co. and Sony also say they'll delay the release of their films in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

- Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia says 12 members of the country's diplomatic mission to the UN have been expelled by the US.

- The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Romania's Bucharest earlier in the day.

- The World Rugby Executive Committee has also said it is fully suspending Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice.

- In a statement, the International Ice Hockey Federation Council has said it is suspending all Russian and Belarusian National Teams and Clubs from participation in every age category and in all IIHF competitions or events until further notice.

- Meanwhile, Western organisations and firms are also suspending their operations with Russia. American Airlines and Walt Disney have now suspended their agreements and delivery of films to Russian cinemas respectively.

- The Western nations have increased their military assistance to Ukraine. On Tuesday morning, Canada has announced that it will supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma