Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv is ready to discuss "adopting a neutral status" as a part of a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Zelenskyy said such a pact would need to have a guarantee by third parties and put to a referendum. He further said that the Russia-Ukraine war has caused more damages than the Chechnya wars.

Russia and Ukraine have held multiple round of talks till now, but have failed to end the deadlock. According to the United Nations (UN), more than 1,100 civilians have died while over 10 million have been displaced due to the war till now.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the world cannot let Russian President Vladimir Putin win in Ukraine because if he can get away with it, this will be a message to other countries that perhaps they could get away with it too.

"But it has just not been very public. But it is important to do something serious. We cannot let Putin take over Ukraine. This is crazy," he said.

- Ukraine's Zelenskyy said his country is "carefully" considering the demand of Ukrainian "neutrality" by Russia in a bid to end the month-long brutal war. "Security guarantees and neutrality, the non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point," he said on Sunday.

