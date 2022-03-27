Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who looked irritated, on Saturday once again urged the West to provide more arms, saying Kyiv has "waited too long". Taking a swipe at the West, Zelenskyy asked if they were "afraid" of Russia, noting that several countries had promised to provide anti-armor, anti-aircraft missiles, and small arms to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had been urging the West to provide more support to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. His remarks come just hours after his United States (US) counterpart Joe Biden met top Ukrainian ministers and called Russia's Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power".

Here are the top developments from the big story:

- A Ukrainian MP has criticised Joe Biden for not helping the country, saying not even "a single word" of the US President would make the people feel safe.

"I'll be blunt. I did not hear a single word from the US President that would make me, as Ukrainian feel reassured that the West will help us more than doing right now (which is not enough). I am happy he reassured Poland, but the bombs are exploding in Kyiv, and Kharkiv, not in Warsaw," tweeted Ukraine's MP Inna Sovsun.

- Following Biden's remarks, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded the West to provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stock piles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow. He said Ukraine needs just 1 per cent of NATO's aircraft and 1 per cent of its tanks and would not ask for more.

- US President Joe Biden, after meeting top Ukrainian ministers, on Saturday lashed out at his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin and said "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." He also called Putin a "butcher" and warned Russia not to move an inch towards the territory of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

