Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: United States (US) President Joe Biden landed in Belgium's Brussels on Wednesday to chalk out a strategy with his Western allies to counter Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Biden, who will hold a series of meetings of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and G7, will also visit Poland on Friday and announce new sanctions against the Russians.

The US, reportedly, has also prepared a plan to counter Russia in case it uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Notably, Russia has threatened to use weapons of mass destruction if it faces an "existential threat".

Here are the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for global protest against the Russian invasion. "From this day and after that, show your standing. Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," he said in a video message.

- US President Joe Biden has arrived in Europe to discuss ways to counter Russia. It is expected that Biden will impose more sanctions against Russia if it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

