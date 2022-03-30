Moscow/Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: "Ukrainians are not naive people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Tuesday. "Ukrainians have already learned during these 34 days of invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbass, that the only thing they can trust is a concrete result," he said, as quoted by Reuters. Ukraine reacted with scepticism to Russia's promise in negotiations to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country. Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War Two that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad and pummelled Russia's economy with sanctions.

- Russia is accused before UN Security Council of causing a global food crisis and putting people at risk of famine by starting the war in Ukraine, which serves as a breadbasket for Europe

- 'Revenge': Russia strike breaks eerie quiet in Mykolaiv. Several days of calm in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv came to an abrupt end around breakfast-time Tuesday, when a Russian missile tore through a government building, killing seven people.

- Putin tells Macron "nationalists" in Mariupol must lay down arms, says Kremlin

- US State Department issues travel warning saying Moscow "may single out and detain US citizens in Russia". Citing the potential for harassment of US citizens by Russian authorities, the warning repeats calls for Americans not to travel to Russia or to leave "immediately"

