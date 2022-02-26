Flame and smoke rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (PTI Image)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Russian aggression against Ukraine continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday with Russian troops attacking an army base in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. However, the assault was repelled by the Ukrainian military. Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations. Meanwhile, in a positive sign amid the fierce battle between the two countries, the Russian and Ukrainian governments on Friday signaled an openness to negotiations even as authorities in Kyiv urged citizens to help defend the capital from advancing Russian forces in the worst European security crisis in decades. Ukraine and Russia will consult in coming hours on a time and place for talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on social media, offering the first glimmer of hope for diplomacy since the invasion began.

The Kremlin said earlier it offered to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country, but that Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as the venue. That, according to Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov, resulted in a "pause" in contacts. The diplomatic overtures stood in stark contrast to events unfolding on the ground and Putin's harsh rhetoric against Ukrainian leaders, including a call for a coup by the country's military.

Here are the Latest Developments from Russia-Ukraine War:

- Russia vetoes U.N. Security action on Ukraine

Russia vetoed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained from the vote - a move western countries view as a win for showing Russia's international isolation. The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained from the vote on the U.S.-drafted text. The remaining 11 council members voted in favor. The draft resolution is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

- India, China, UAE abstain from voting

India, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday abstained from voting saying that the path of the "diplomacy was given up". Indian envoy urged both countries to give up the fight make immediate cessation.

"India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," said India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun said that the security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations, China abstained in the vote. "We believe that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected and that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld. The security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations. China abstained from the vote. Ukraine should become a bridge between East and West", said China's permanent representative to the UN.

- US Treasury imposes sanctions against Putin, other leaders

US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and members of Russia's Security Council in response to Russia's "unjustified, unprovoked and premeditated" invasion of Ukraine. "These actions impose unprecedented diplomatic and economic costs on Russia and further isolate it from the global financial system and the international community," the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

According to the statement, Putin and Lavrov are directly responsible for Russia's unprovoked and unlawful further invasion of Ukraine, a democratic sovereign state. Earlier in the press briefing, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated that the US will join the EU in sanctioning Putin and Lavrov. Treasury has previously designated eleven members of the Russian Security Council and will continue to impose costs on the ruling elite as Russia prosecutes this brutal war of choice, the statement said.

"Treasury is continuing to inflict costs on the Russian Federation and President Putin for their brutal and unprovoked assault on the people of Ukraine. As President Biden said yesterday, Putin rejected every good faith effort the United States and our allies and partners made to address our mutual security concerns through dialogue to avoid needless conflict and avert human suffering," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen.

- Air India plane departs from Mumbai for Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

An Air India plane departed from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive. The flight, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 AM and is expected to land at the Bucharest airport around 10 AM (IST).

Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road are being taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flight. Around 20,000 Indians, mainly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine.

Air India will operate more flights on Saturday to Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since the morning of February 24 and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan