New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning (IST) said that Ukraine has been "left alone" to fight Russian aggression even as the Western nations including the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, European Union (EU) and NATO imposed severe sanctions against Russia. Zelenskyy, as quoted by news agency AFP also said that a total of 137 military personnel and civilians have been killed on day 1 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with hundreds of others injured. The Ukrainian president also signed a decree on Thursday ordering general mobilization in the wake of Russia's military operation and said that it is to be carried out within 90 days.

Meanwhile, Russia, after it attacked Ukraine and captured many parts, on Thursday night (IST) said that its military had achieved its goals set out for the first day of its invasion of Ukraine. "All of the tasks assigned to the groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for the day were successfully completed," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said as quoted by AFP.

Here are the top developments from the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to stay put, says 'Ukraine left alone to fight'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders who are advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government. "(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target," Zelenskiy warned in a video message adding, "My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

- EU prepares new, severe sanctions for Russia

European Union leaders are putting on a united front after a six-hour meeting during which they agreed on the second package of economic and financial sanctions on Russia. The EU Council president accused Russia of using "fake pretexts and bad excuses" for justifying its invasion of Ukraine and said sanctions will hurt the government. The legal texts for the sanctions agreed on are expected to be finalised overnight and be submitted for approval to EU foreign affairs ministers on Friday.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the package includes targeting 70 per cent of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies. She said Russia's energy sector also will be targeted "by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries." And there will be a ban on sales of software, semiconductors and airliners to Russia.

- Biden announces strong sanctions and limitations on Russia

US President Joe Biden gave an address on the situation in Ukraine, condemned Russia for launching the military strike on Thursday, and announced new strong sanctions and limitations on what can be exported to Russia. "This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time. We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximise a long-term impact on Russia and minimise the impact on the US and our allies," he said.

The US is not doing this alone, he said, adding that the 27 EU members and G7 members will participate in these sanctions. The sanctions announced to limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen to be a part of the global economy. These sanctions will stop the ability to finance and grow the Russian military, impair their ability to compete in high-tech 21st century economy. US sanctioned Russian banks that together hold around $1 trillion in assets. Biden added, "We're also blocking four more major banks. That means every asset they (Russia) have in America will be frozen.

- Russia captures Chernobyl

Russian forces have taken control of the Chernobyl power plant in northern Ukraine on Thursday (local time), as per an official. Yevgeniya Kuznetsova, a spokeswoman for the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management told CNN that troops overran the plant on the first day of Russia's multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine.

"When I came to the office today in the morning [in Kyiv], it turned out, that the [Chernobyl nuclear power plant] management had left. So, there was no one to give instructions or defend," she said.

Earlier taking to Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is trying to seize the power plant. "Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl [Nuclear Power Plant]. Our defenders are sacrificing their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Zelensky tweeted.

Ukraine Foreign Ministry also echoed the president's warning. "In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl," the Ministry tweeted. "If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022."

- Why Putin is attacking Ukraine?

A democratic nation of 44 million people, Ukraine is Europe's biggest country by area after Russia itself. It voted for independence at the fall of the Soviet Union and has recently stepped up efforts to join the NATO military alliance and the European Union, aspirations that infuriate Moscow. Putin denied for months that he was planning an invasion, even as the United States warned an attack was looming and shared satellite images of Russian forces massing on Ukraine's borders.

