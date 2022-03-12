Moscow/Kyiv/Washington | Jagran News Desk: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of ISIS terrorists. "They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine's lawful local authorities," Zelenskyy said in a video address. Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, across a square.

Meanwhile, YouTube on Friday (local time) said that it is blocking Russian state-funded media channels globally effective immediately. YouTube said that it began blocking RT and Sputnik's YouTube channels across Europe, adding that it has already taken other steps since Russia began its military operations in Ukraine. YouTube added that when people search for topics on Russia and Ukraine, "our systems prominently surface authoritative news content in both our Top News and Breaking News shelves, and will continue to as needed."

Here are the Latest Updates from Russia-Ukraine Crisis:

- Deutsche Bank to wind down Russia business, reports Reuters.

- Russia controls 70% of Luhansk Oblast, reports AFP News Agency quoting Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

- US sanctions Russians over support for North Korea weapons program: AFP News Agency

- Over the course of two weeks, under 1,00,000 Ukrainians arrived in Krakow, and 2,00,000 in Warsaw. Both are now unable to accept refugees, reports The Kyiv Independent quoting Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service

- Moscow denies Kyiv's claims that Chernobyl nuclear power plant in danger after capturing by Russian forces: Russian media Sputnik

- Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that today it had lost all communications with Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant,a day after the Russian-controlled site lost all external power supplies, tweets IAEA quoting Director Gen Rafael Mariano Grossi

- Russia does not give a monkeys about the safety of its own citizens, including the thousands of decomposing bodies of Russian soldiers. Soldiers sent by Russian President Putin to Ukraine to this ongoing carnage.: Ukrainian Ambassador to UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, at UNSC meeting

- By calling this meeting, the aggressor state has shot itself in foot once again. Ukraine runs a health system that is in full compliance with its international obligations. The rest is a bunch of insane delirium of Putin and his henchmen: Ukraine representative at UNSC meeting

- Russian ministry of defence now has documents that confirm that in Ukraine there was a network consisting of at least 30 biological boundaries where dangerous biological experiments were bring conducted for strengthening pathogenic qualities of lethal diseases: Russia at UNSC

- We call upon you to think about a very real biological danger for people in European countries, which can result from an uncontrolled spread of bioagents from Ukraine. If there's such a scenario then all of Europe will be covered by it: Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN

- As of March 11, Lutsk, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk were shelled. The shelling of the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions continued. Due to the blockade and shelling of Mariupol, 1,582 civilians died: Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry

- We will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full might of a united and galvanized NATO. But we will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III, something we must strive to prevent: US President Joe Biden

- The representatives of the United States provide confusing information on military biological activities in Ukraine. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland basically confirmed the fact that there were dangerous studies being conducted in Ukrainian laboratories: Russia at UNSC

- Europe will ban the export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia, AFP News Agency quotes European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen

- We sincerely hope ongoing direct negotiations b/w Russia & Ukraine would lead to cessation of hostilities. There's no other alternative except path of diplomacy &dialogue. The dire humanitarian situation needs immediate&urgent attention: TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Rep to UN

- We once again call upon member states to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and international law and respect the sovereignty and integrity of states: TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to UN at UNSC briefing on Ukraine; Reports of Biological Programmes

- Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program. There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States, not near Russia's border or anywhere: US representative to UN at Security Council meeting

- Russia asked UNSC for this meet for purpose of lying& spreading misinformation. It is attempting to use UNSC to legitimise disinformation & deceive people to justify Pres Putin's war of choice against Ukraine. China too spreading disinformation in support of Russia: US at UNSC

- G7 leaders will agree to ensure Russia cannot obtain financing from the leading multilateral financial institutions, such as IMF & World Bank. Pres Biden will sign an executive order that will end exportation of luxury items to any person located in Russian Federation:White House

- The United States will revoke Russia's 'permanent normal trade relations' status: US President Joe Biden

- To stand with the people of Ukraine, Canada, and our G7 partners are committed to taking more action that will financially isolate Russia, put pressure on Putin and his enablers: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

