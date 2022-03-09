Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: In an apparent bid to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kyiv is no longer interested in getting North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) membership. Zelenskyy further said he is open to "compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories which were declared "independent" by President Vladimir Putin, days before beginning his invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden has announced a ban on imports of Russian oil. This, Biden said, means that Russia would "no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin."

Here are the Latest Updates from the big story:

- International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant had been lost. The plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN watchdog, AFP reports.

- Just In: PepsiCo. and Coca-Cola have suspended their business in Russia, reports ANI.

- The NATO, meanwhile, has refused to send fighter jets to Ukraine despite the US having given a "green signal".

- Similarly, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has also rejected opposition calls to consider joining NATO, saying an application now "would destabilise security in Europe".

"I have been clear during this whole time in saying that what is best for Sweden's security and for the security of this region of Europe is that the government has a long-term, consistent and predictable policy and that is my continued belief," Andersson said.

- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country is no longer pressing for NATO membership as the West "is not prepared to accept Ukraine". He further said the NATO is "afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma