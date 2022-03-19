Moscow/Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Saturday for meaningful talks with Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine, warning it would take "several generations" for Moscow to recover from the battlefield losses if it does not reverse course. Since launching an assault on Feb. 24, Russian troops facing tough resistance have largely stalled in their advance, even as they encroach on the capital Kyiv.

Looking to regain momentum, they have laid siege to cities and blasted urban areas to rubble. Unprecedented Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia's economy have done little to halt what President Vladimir Putin calls a "special operation" to reduce its neighbour's military capabilities and "denazify" its government. After Russia said it was "tightening the noose" around the key port of Mariupol on the Azov Sea, Ukraine's defence ministry acknowledged on Friday it had "temporarily" lost access to that body of water, which connects to the Black Sea and would be a major loss for Ukraine.

Here are the TOP developments from the BIG story:

- Ukrainian ballet star Artyom Datsishin has lost his life amid Russia's ongoing military operation in the Eastern European country. Datsishin passed away on Thursday from wounds he suffered in Russian shelling weeks earlier. He was 43, news portal People reported after obtaining the information from Evening Standard.

- The parents of the Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have decided to donate their son's body for medical research, the father of the medical student informed on Saturday.

- Russia plans to transfer troops from Armenia to support its offensive against #Ukraine: The Kyiv Independent quotes Ukrainian Armed Forces

- In Mariupol daily life is a series of harrowing escapes from bomb blasts and basic survival rituals, amid the rubble that lies everywhere. Uncollected corpses wrapped in blankets, coats or any available covering lie in courtyards cleared of debris. Those killed are often buried in common graves. All around are the blackened shells of the sprawling tower blocks typical of Soviet-era dwellings.

- -Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server.

- U.S. President Joe Biden sought to prevent Beijing giving new life to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a video call with his Chinese counterpart on Friday as stalled Russian forces pressed on with bombardments of towns and cities. With Russia looking to regain the initiative, three missiles landed at an airport near Lviv, a western city where hundreds of thousands thought they had found refuge far from Ukraine's battlefields.

- A total of 9,145 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Friday, a senior official said, a number that is considerably more than managed to escape on Thursday. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that 4,972 people had left the besieged city of Mariupol. A total of only 3,810 people were able to leave cities across the country on Thursday.

- None of the weapons the United States is providing to Ukraine could be used to launch an attack on another country, the White House on Friday, stressing that those are intended for defensive purposes.

- U.S. President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday there would be 'consequences' if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

