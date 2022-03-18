Moscow/Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at 9 a.m. Eastern time (1300 GMT) on Friday, the White House said. "This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the (People's Republic of China)," according to the statement. "The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia's war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern."

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday (local time) said that at least 12 people have been killed and 34 people have been injured in at least 43 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine amid intensified attacks by Russia. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his remarks to the UN Security Council said, "Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law - anytime, anywhere. They deprive people of urgently-needed care and break already strained health systems. That is what we are seeing in Ukraine."

Here are the Latest Updates from Ukraine-Russia War:

- We will continue to increase the costs on Russia until it ends this war of choice. And we will continue to provide life-saving aid to the #Ukrainian people: US Secy of State Antony J Blinken

- US lawmakers urge India "to speak out against Vladimir Putin's targeting of civilians in #Ukraine," following a bipartisan call with Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the US

- Russia puts UNSC Ukraine Resolution on hold, calls for emergency meeting on US Biolabs

- The United States must immediately disclose the information about its military biological activities in Ukrainian laboratories, the Russian Embassy in Washington said. "We demand that the US Side disclose information about military biological activity in laboratories on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible. What kind of peaceful research we are talking about if the Pentagon stands behind these projects," the Embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

- US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug" while speaking at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill. "(Putin is) a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine," Biden was quoted as saying by CNN.

- Ukrainian actor Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

