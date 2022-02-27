New Delhi/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: Lauding New Delhi's move to abstain from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution against the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, Russia has said it is committed to maintain a close dialogue with India over the situation in the region.

"Highly appreciate India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022. In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine," the Russian Embassy in India tweeted on Saturday.

India on Friday had abstained on a United States-sponsored UNSC resolution against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Later, India provided an explanation of vote (EOV) and appealed to all parties to immediate cease violence.

"India is deeply disturbed by recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities. No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti.

"It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," he added.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and appealed for immediate cessation of violence as well as concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

During their telephonic conversation, President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The prime minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue, the PMO said.

PM Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, it said.

He also sensitised the Russian President about India’s concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return.

(With inputs from PTI)

