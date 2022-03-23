Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: The United States (US) on Wednesday said Russia has "manifestly failed" to accomplish its three major goals in Ukraine. According to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, these objectives were: first, to subjugate Ukraine; second, to enhance Russian power and prestige; and third, to divide and weaken the West.

Sullivan's remarks come hours after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would use nuclear weapons "if there is an existential threat" for it. In an interview with CNN, Peskov said Russia's main goals in Ukraine are to "get rid of Kyiv's military potential" and ensure it stays a "neutral country".

Russia started its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after declaring the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk independents. However, following this, a slew of sanctions imposed by Western countries targeting the Russian economy.

Here are the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- We're a partner of India when it comes to shared interests... US is a partner of choice for India now, said US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price when asked whether or not all QUAD partners are in sync with India's historic relationship with Russia.

- US and Britain reach deal to end tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by former US president Donald Trump, reports AFP.

- On the first, the brave citizens of Ukraine are refusing to submit. They're fighting back. They're defending their homes. They're defending their cities. And although Russia may take more territory in these brutal military operations, it will never take the country away from the Ukrainian people, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says.

On the second, Russian power and prestige have been badly depleted. The Russian military has dramatically underperformed. The Russian economy has been rocked by powerful sanctions. The Russian high-tech and defence sectors are being choked off from key inputs. And Russia is a pariah in the international community, he adds.

