New York/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday once again abstained on a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This was India's third abstention at the UN in less than a week as the world body urged Moscow and Kyiv to end hostilities and resolve differences through talks and dialogues.

In his statement at the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti said India is "deeply concerned" over the deteriorating situation in war-hit Ukraine and the rising humanitarian crisis there, noting New Delhi supports the international community's call for an immediate ceasefire. He also told the UN that an Indian national was "tragically" killed in Kharkiv due to the ongoing hostilities.

"We remain firm in our conviction that differences can only be solved through dialogue and diplomacy," Tirumurti said. "We demand safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including our students who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly from Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict zones. Many member states share this concern."

On Wednesday, the 193-member General Assembly voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and “deplores in the strongest terms” Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The resolution was adopted with 141 votes in favour, five Member States voting against and 35 abstentions. The General Assembly broke into an applause as the resolution was adopted. The resolution required a 2/3 majority to be adopted in the General Assembly.

The resolution also condemned Russia's decision to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces and deplores the involvement of Belarus in this "unlawful use” of force against Ukraine, and calls upon it to abide by its international obligations.

The resolution urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means.

With inputs from PTI

