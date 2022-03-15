Washington/ Kyiv/ Moscow | Jagran News Desk: The negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will continue on Tuesday, said President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday, adding that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort. The two sides have held three rounds of talks till now, but have failed to end the deadlock between them.

Meanwhile, United States (US) President Joe Biden might travel to Europe to discuss Russia-Ukraine war with allies, reported Reuters. Quoting sources, Reuters reported that Biden might meet North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders in Brussels on March 23 and then travel to Poland.

Here are the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- Russia has claimed that 20 people have been killed while 28 others were injured by a missile launched by the Ukrainian troops in Donetsk.

- US President Joe Biden might be travelling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, reports Reuters.

- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will continue on Tuesday. The talks had began virtually on Monday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma