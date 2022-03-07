Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine "unless Kyiv surrenders". Putin, who is facing a lot of backlast at global stage, has said he will achieve his goals in Ukraine either "through negotiations or through war".

On the other hand, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy - who has given the honorary title "Hero City" to Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Hostomel, and Volnovakha - has warned that Russia will start bombing Ukraine's defence industry enterprises from Monday. He, however, has said Ukraine will "punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war."

Here are the Latest Updates from the Russia-Ukraine war:

- Just In: Russian military declares ceasefire in Ukraine from 0700 GMT to open humanitarian corridors at French President Emmanuel Macron's request, reports Sputnik.

- Just In: PM Modi will speak to Russian President Putin on phone today afternoon, say government sources.

- Harjiot Singh, who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv, being escorted to IAF's special aircraft that will bring him and other Indians back to India from Poland.

- Just In: PM Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the phone today, reports ANI.

- Russian forces restrict access to external communication, block access to mobile networks and internet at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, reports The Kyiv Independent.

- Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war. He also said Ukraine will find every scum who were shelling its cities, killing people and shooting missiles.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered. In a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said he was ready for dialogue to end the fighting but that any attempt to draw out talks would fail.

