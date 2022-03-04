Moscow/Kyiv | Jagran News Desk: Background radiation levels remain unchanged at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine where a fire has broken out following an attack by Russian military, the RIA news agency cited a plant spokesman as saying. Separately, RIA quoted Ukraine's emergency service as saying that the fire was outside the station perimeter and one of the blocks at the station had been switched off.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is located in the Zaporizhzhia region, and is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian troops had established control over Enerhodar. Ukraine Foreign Minister said Dmytro Kuleba claimed that the Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP. "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone," Kuleba tweeted.

- US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday the reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station "are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down". Granholm said on Twitter she had just spoken with Ukraine's energy minister about the situation at the plant, where a fire broke out during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

- The aftermath of Russian strikes in Hatne and suburbs of Kyiv in Ukraine

- Russia-Ukraine conflict: IAEA in contact with Ukrainian authorities over shelling at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

- As part of ongoing #OperationGanga, 3 more IAF C-17 aircraft returned to Hindan airbase late last night and early morning today carrying Ukraine conflict-affected 630 Indian nationals, using airfields in Romania and Hungary: Indian Air Force

- UK PM Johnson spoke to Ukrainian Pres Zelenskyy in the early hours today. PM Johnson said reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe. He said UK would do everything it could to ensure situation didn't deteriorate further: UK Govt

- The Prime Minister said he would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours, and that the UK would raise this issue immediately with Russia and close partners: Government of the UK

- Russian troops preventing firefighters from accessing blaze at nuclear plant: AFP News Agency quotes Ukrainian rescuers

- Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected “essential” equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions: IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency

- US President Joe Biden urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine nuclear site: AFP News Agency

- Two C-17 Indian Air Force aircraft, carrying 210 Indian passengers each from #Ukraine, lands at their home base in Hindan near Delhi from Bucharest (Romania) & Budapest (Hungary).

- #WATCH | Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweets a video of "Zaporizhzhia NPP under fire..."

- "IAEA Director-General Rafael MarianoGrossi speaks with Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal & Ukrainian nuclear regulator & operator; appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," tweets IAEA

- "Elevated levels of radiation were detected near the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which provides about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation," reports The Associated Press quoting a government official

- International Atomic Energy Agency tweets, "IAEA is aware of reports of shelling at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), in contact with Ukrainian authorities about the situation."

- We have sent back 7 flights in the last 3 days (to India), with around 200 Indian citizens on each flight. Some students who reached Warsaw & have their relatives & friends there have decided to stay; they're safe in Poland: MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, in Poland

- We have 4 flights tomorrow from here (Rzeszow) & 1 from Warsaw; we're trying to evacuate 800-900 students as they don't have spaces to stay here, where will keep them? A temporary arrangement has been made, they won't be as comfortable: MoS Civil Aviation VK Singh

- Ukrainian government official says smoke visible from Europe's largest nuclear power station as Russia attacks city of Enerhodar: The Associated Press

- Today, the US intensified pressure on Russia by sanctioning key Russian elites, their family members, and properties, and sanctioning Russian intelligence-directed disinformation outlets: US Treasury Department

- Operation Ganga: Flight with 219 Indians stranded in Ukraine reaches Delhi from Romania

- Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art at Puri beach amid the conflict between #RussiaUkraine

- At least 22 killed in airstrikes in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, reports Reuters quoting emergency services

- UK announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov, Igor Shuvalov

- The United States announces it is granting "temporary protected status" to Ukrainians in the country for the next 18 months, lifting the threat of deportation to their war-torn homeland: AFP News Agency.

