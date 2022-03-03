Kyiv/ Moscow/ Washington | Jagran News Desk: The Russian armed forces on Thursday captured the strategically important city of Kherson in southern Ukraine as the war with Kyiv entered day 8. The Russians, despite requestes of talks, have refused to end the hostilities. However, on Wednesday, Ukraine claimed over 2,000 Russian armed forces personnel have been killed since February 24.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the situation in Ukraine, urging him to provide safe passage to stranded Indians in the war-hit country. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians landed in Mumbai. The government has evacuated thousands of Indians since February 24, but many are still stranded in Ukraine.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Russia-Ukraine War:

- Third Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indians lands at Hindan airbase from Poland's Rzeszow. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt welcomed them.

- A flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai earlier on Thursday.

- Ukraine has said that the Russian have captured the southern city of Kherson, reports AFP.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma