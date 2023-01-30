'Would Only Take A Minute': Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson Claims Putin Threatened Him With 'Missile Attack'

FORMER British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him personally with a missile attack just before ordering Russian forces into Ukraine.

Johnson made this startling statement in a three-part documentary for the BBC called "Putin vs the West" which is to be released on Monday.

In February 2022, Putin called Johnson the day after the former UK PM visited Kyiv. In the phone call, Putin told Johnson that it would only take a minute to hurt him. The details of exchanged conversations between Johnson and Putin were detailed in a BBC documentary.

"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or something like that," Johnson quoted Putin as saying, APF reported.

On the missile threat, Johnson, as quoted by AFP added: "I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate."

The documentary further revealed that Johnson warned Putin that invading Ukraine would lead to Western sanctions and more Nato troops on Russia's borders. He also attempted to prevent Russian military action by saying that Ukraine would not join Nato "for the foreseeable future".

Watch Also:

Boris Johnson, during those days, emerged as one of the most impassioned Western backers of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Nine days later, on 11 February, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace flew to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.

The BBC documentary - "Putin Vs the West" reveals Wallace left with assurances that Russia would not invade Ukraine, but he said both sides knew it was a lie.

Last year in February 2022, Russia authorised special military operations in Ukraine. Russian forces began missile and artillery attacks, striking major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv. The war between Russian and Ukraine seems no end yet that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble.