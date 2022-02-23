Moscow | Jagran News Desk: At a time when the United States-led West is looking for ways to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine and waiting for Vladimir Putin's next move, the Russian President has given the world a hint about how he runs the country after he scolded his Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin in a televised meeting.

During the meeting, which took place on Monday, Naryshkin was asked about his opinion over the Kremlin's move to recognise two eastern Ukrainian regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as "independent" regions. Naryshkin - who was visibly tensed - starts his speech, but was repeatedly interrupted by Putin, who asked him to speak clearly.

"We need to adopt a decision on what is being discussed today," Naryshkin said, but was interrupted in the middle by the Russian President, who asked if he is suggesting to "start negotiations".

The Russian spy chief denied it but was again interrupted by Putin, who said: "Or recognise sovereignty? Speak, Speak, Speak, Speak, Speak plainly!"

To this Naryshkin said he will "support the proposal to support to recognise." However, Putin - with a mischievous smile on his face - asked him whether he "will support" or he "does support".

"Speak plainly, Sergei," Putin said, after which Naryshkin replied that he is supporting the "proposal to incorporate the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic into the Russian Federation."

"We are not talking about that. We are not discussing that... We are talking about whether to recognise their independence or not," Putin noted.

To this, the Russian spy chief said he supports the proposal of recognising Donetsk and Luhansk's independence after which he was dismissed by Putin.

The video of Putin scolding Naryshkin has also been got viral on the internet. The video was also shared by one, Peter Liakhov, who claims to be a journalist in South Caucasus. Watch it here:

Since I haven't found an English version online, I've added subtitles to Putin's humiliation of his spy chief during today's grotesque security council meeting in the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/bFx25nWzTK — Peter Liakhov (@peterliakhov) February 21, 2022

Jagran English, however, cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

Meanwhile, Putin has been criticised globally, especially by the West, for his move on Ukraine. Several countries - including the US, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, and Canada - have also imposed sanctions on Russia against the Kremlin's move.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma