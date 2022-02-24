New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Massive explosions were heard in three cities of Ukraine including the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine. Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”. He also vowed retaliation against anyone who interfere with the Russian Ukraine operation.

Multiple explosions were heard near the main airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Explosions were also heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border. Many reports indicate several explosions in the Boryspil area to the east of the capital. According to the American broadcaster, at least two massive explosions were reported in the early hours of Thursday.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast today. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport. Meanwhile, Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk have launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian forces along the line of contact, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman as saying.

Meanwhile, the Russian Military, as reported by news agency AP, has said that it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets and hasn't targeted populated areas of the country.

In a televised address today, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for the bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime”. Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarisation” of Ukraine. Putin said that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

US and allies to respond in united and decisive way', says Joe Biden:

Meanwhile, reacting to Putin's announcement, US President Joe Biden said that prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine. He said that Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring and the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way.

"Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering", Biden said.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. The US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable", he added.

Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights:

Ukraine said on Thursday it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety, and Europe's aviation regulator also warned about the hazards of flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus because of military activities. Meanwhile, an Air India flight, scheduled to bring back Indian citizens, also returned to India after Ukraine closed its airspace.

Ukraine State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website that the country's airspace was closed to civilian flights starting at 0045 GMT on Thursday and that air traffic services had been suspended. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said airspace in Russia and Belarus within 100 nautical miles (185 km) of their borders with Ukraine could also pose safety risks to airlines.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan